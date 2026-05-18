HVAC expert discovers why 1-year-old heat pump suddenly stopped cooling

This video serves as an important reminder for homeowners to work with trusted contractors and installers for home upgrades.

When a heat pump stops cooling just a year after installation, it's easy to assume the whole system has failed. However, as one recent YouTube video from HVAC expert Mikey Pipes (@PipeDoctor) shows, a little troubleshooting can go a long way.

During a recent service call, Mikey visited a home that had a heat pump unit installed in the previous year that was no longer working properly. The relatively new system had stopped cooling, and an initial pressure check showed there was essentially no refrigerant left in the system.

Instead of immediately blaming the outdoor unit or evaporator coil, he separated the line set to pinpoint where the leak was actually coming from.

The scoop

In the video, Mikey sums up the issue simply: "The system is no longer cooling, and there ain't any refrigerant in it, either."

He then walks through a diagnostic process most homeowners will probably never see firsthand, but it can make a huge difference in avoiding a misdiagnosis. After checking the visible outdoor joints with a soapy-leak solution and finding nothing, he then went into the attic to separate the line set from the air handler and pressure-test only those lines with nitrogen.

Using gauges, core tools, and nitrogen, he charged only the isolated lines and saw the pressure fall quickly — which, according to the video, pointed to the line set rather than the newer heat pump equipment. In other words, the "dead" system wasn't a failed heat pump. The issue appeared to be a refrigerant leak somewhere inside or behind a wall, potentially tied to work done on the home after the system was installed.

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This video serves as an important reminder for homeowners to work with trusted contractors and installers for home upgrades, especially when dealing with technical systems like heat pumps.

And while heat pump HVACs are a tried-and-true investment to save money on heating and cooling costs, it's vital to get a properly rated and installed system to get your money's worth.

Luckily, the experts at EnergySage can help you connect with trusted HVAC installers, making it easier to compare options and avoid costly mistakes during the upgrade process.

And for homeowners not ready to pay upfront, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can help cut energy costs by up to 50%.

This is not a beginner DIY job, since refrigerant systems require specialized tools and trained handling.

The biggest upside of a hack like this is the cost savings. A more precise leak diagnosis can help you avoid replacing equipment that may still be working perfectly well. Even if the line set does end up needing repair or replacement, identifying the failure point first can prevent a much larger bill and speed up the fix.

It can also help reduce waste. If a technician confirms the equipment itself isn't the problem, that may keep perfectly usable hardware out of the landfill and reduce the need for unnecessary manufacturing and shipping of replacement parts. And locating a refrigerant leak sooner matters for the climate too, since many refrigerants are powerful heat-trapping gases when they escape into the atmosphere.

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