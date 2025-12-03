Homeowner seeks advice after noticing worrying HVAC trend during extreme cold snap: 'Is this normal?'

A bitter cold snap led one homeowner to ask Reddit for help after noticing their HVAC system seemed to be struggling to keep up.

In an r/heatpumps thread, the user shared that they'd recently upgraded to a heat pump but were surprised by how often it ran when temperatures dropped below freezing.

"When we had a cold snap down to 4-8F outside, we noticed it felt colder in the house than the thermostats were reading, but bumping the thermostats up a few degrees seemed to fix this by pushing the system a bit harder. Is this normal when temps get that low?" they wrote.

Thankfully, seasoned heat pump users were quick to chime in that this behavior isn't the sign of a problem; it's actually how heat pumps are designed to work. Because they move heat instead of generating it, these systems naturally run longer in frigid weather to maintain a constant temperature.

"Was the thermostat actually satisfied? If so, then all is good. Heat pumps discharge lower air temps than furnaces. Furnaces are easily 105-110 degrees," noted one commenter.

When it comes to cold-weather performance, heat pumps are also improving rapidly thanks to advances in technology and design. Even in regions that have subzero temperatures, newer systems maintain reliable output and energy efficiency, offering year-round comfort and peace of mind.

Back in the Reddit thread, fellow heat pump enthusiasts were quick to reassure the OP.

"Colder weather tends to be drier (lower humidity) outside, which leads to a lower humidity inside. The lower humidity indoors makes it feel cooler, so you need to increase the temperature to feel as warm as you'd feel at higher humidity levels," shared one helpful commenter.

