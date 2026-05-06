'All kinds of free power': Off-gridder shows off extensive setup that has delivered huge savings

'I find that if I cool the house before the sun goes down, then [the HVAC] doesn't have to run as much at night."

A homesteader recently took to TikTok to share his impressions after pairing a new heat pump HVAC system with his solar panel setup.

In the short clip, Nate Petroski (@natepetroski), a popular off-grid creator, revealed that he recently installed a Daikin heat pump and mini-split HVAC system. "[I've] never had a mini-split before, and I'm finding I don't use too much electricity," he explains.

If you're unfamiliar with the technology, heat pumps and mini-splits differ from traditional gas or electric-resistance systems. Unlike furnaces, which produce heat by burning fuel like oil or gas, heat pumps transfer energy between homes and the ambient air. They can be reversed to function during both the summer and winter. And these units are outstandingly efficient.

Homeowners who are really looking to save, or who want to cut ties entirely with the grid like Petroski, can pair their energy-efficient electric appliances with solar panels. By fueling your HVAC system with the power of the sun, you're essentially getting free heating and cooling.





Working with a trusted HVAC company like Palmetto to go from an old HVAC unit to a modern heat pump is one of the best strategies if you're looking to avoid rising electricity rates or reduce your overall energy costs.

According to Petroski, since the upgrade, he now sets the thermostat slightly cooler than his ideal temperature to help the home stay comfortable overnight, when his solar panels aren't generating power.

'I find that if I cool the house before the sun goes down, then [the HVAC] doesn't have to run as much at night," he explains.

"And obviously I've got all kinds of free power right now," Petroski says while showing footage of his extensive solar panel array.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

While some online chatter suggests heat pumps are noisier than standard AC units, Petroski's experience challenges that common misconception.

"Basically, I'm really happy with the AC," he explains. "I can even make voiceovers and videos and it doesn't screw up the audio, and I can stay cool."

Petroski isn't the only one experiencing the benefits of an HVAC upgrade.

"I just got a mini-split installed and am loving it!" one commenter added.

"I don't understand why [these are] not more common in America," another wrote. "They are everywhere in Europe."

If these testimonials have you considering a modern heat pump upgrade, it may be worth exploring Palmetto's Comfort Plan to lower your heating and cooling energy costs by up to 50%.

The Comfort Plan is a $0-down HVAC leasing option that eliminates the upfront installation costs of a heating and cooling upgrade. Plans start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to install solar and backup batteries to boost your savings even further, connect with the solar experts at EnergySage. Its free tools make it easy to find the best panels and installers for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.