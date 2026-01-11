Appliance reviewer easily squashes common HVAC myth with firsthand test: 'I want to put to bed one of the rumors'

"Those who criticize have never seen or heard one."

Homeowners new to heat pump technology often have concerns about the long-term performance of these energy-efficient appliances. Another question that frequently arises concerns the noise of heat pumps.

In a YouTube video, Jonathan Tracey (@JonathanTracey), an energy independence expert, addressed this specific question.

"I want to put to bed one of the rumors about a heat pump that I've been hearing a lot," Tracey said. The rumor he referenced was that heat pumps are so noisy that they'll bother your neighbors. However, Tracey dispelled this rumor as a myth by measuring the sound with two different devices.

After taking the measurements, Tracey shared the impressive readings. He lives in the quiet countryside and can barely hear his heat pump from his yard or his neighbor's. "It becomes part of that background noise, and after a while, you just stop noticing it," he said.





Tracey's video disproves a common myth about the noise levels of heat pumps. Without that unfounded concern, more people may be open to upgrading their heating and cooling systems with a highly efficient, low-pollution heat pump that's easy on your wallet and the planet.

Not only are heat pumps quiet, but they're also an excellent way to save money on your monthly utility bills and to protect yourself from rising energy prices. With a more energy-efficient system, you can reduce heating and cooling costs by 50%.

TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find a heat pump that works for your home. For example, one partner, Palmetto, offers the opportunity to get a new HVAC system for $0 down and lock in subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month. Palmetto also has a mobile app that people can use to get $5,000 in rewards that they can spend on home upgrades.

YouTube videos are great resources for learning more about money-saving, energy-saving appliances from people who have firsthand experience using them.

"I have fooled several neighbors who say it's noisy," one user commented. "Those who criticize have never seen or heard one."

"Most boiler flues are noisier than a modern heat pump," another added.

"Good to get this real-world information. Thank you," someone else wrote.

Many eco-conscious homeowners save even more money each month by powering their electric HVAC system with solar panels. Learn more about going solar at home with TCD's Solar Explorer.

