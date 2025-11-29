Homeowner's firsthand video exposes common myth about modern HVACs: 'We're toasty warm'

With energy prices continuing to rise, upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills.

A homeowner in northeast England shared an honest review of their heat pump, debunking a popular myth.

YouTuber and sustainable living activist Tom Bray (@TomBray-LowCarbonLifestyle) revealed that his heat pump performs well throughout the winter months. "-3 in Durham, and we're toasty warm with our Vaillant Arotherm +," wrote Tom.

With energy prices continuing to rise, upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills. Unlike conventional HVAC systems, heat pumps regulate your home's temperature using existing airflow, improving energy efficiency and reducing pollution. In fact, heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than traditional gas boilers, per the International Energy Agency.

If you're interested in learning more about different heat pump options, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right heat pump or HVAC for your home. By making the switch, you can save up to 50% on your energy bills.





While navigating different heat pump options can be overwhelming, TCD's HVAC Explorer simplifies the process by connecting you with trusted partners. One of those vetted partners is Palmetto. It can not only help you install an energy-efficient system for $0 down, but also help you find subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month.

Plus, with 12 years of free maintenance, you also don't have to worry about fronting repair costs, potentially reducing your overall lifetime spend on the system.

Internet users emphasized Tom's point regarding heat pumps and shared their own experiences.

"My 5kw vaillant works perfect in the winter also have 2kw of solar, total energy whole house £550 [$729] last year," wrote one user.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"Had mine for 3 years now, and I'm saving money and keeping warm," added another YouTuber.

Another way to boost your energy savings is to install solar panels. Pairing solar energy with your heat pump maximizes efficiency and reduces your reliance on the grid, saving you even more on your energy bills. Check out our Solar Explorer to learn more and save up to $10,000 on installations.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.