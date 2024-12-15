HVAC contractors under fire after offering controversial advice about heat pumps: 'They are wrong'

Modern heat pumps can reduce your electricity consumption for heating by 75%, per reports by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The government is paying you to upgrade your HVAC equipment. However, despite these tax incentives, there is a lot of misinformation regarding certain eco-friendly updates.

The scoop

A homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/heatpumps forum for advice after multiple HVAC contractors claimed a heat pump would not be able to handle Chicago winters. Redditors in the forum immediately disputed the claims,

"They don't believe heat pumps can work in cold climates and they are wrong," wrote one user. "You need to seek out companies that specialize in heat pumps."

When chosen correctly and installed properly, heat pumps can work in cold climates. According to Consumer Reports, air-source heat pumps have the capability to function as a home's main heating system even in cold climates.



The main feature to look for in a cold-climate heat pump is a variable-speed compressor, powered by an inverter. This type of compressor works best in extreme weather, so it can handle the coldest of winters and the hottest of summers.

If you live in a cold climate, consider installing a heat pump that has a certification mark from Energy Star designating a cold-climate heat pump. This indicates that the heat pump is suitable for a certain level of low-temperature performance and efficiency, per Consumer Reports.

You can also review NEEP, a database that lists heat pump models that perform well in cold weather. According to Consumer Reports, the heat pumps in this database are ideal for the Northeast and Midwest, as they can effectively heat homes at five degrees Fahrenheit.

How it's working

When it comes to energy efficiency, heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems. In fact,

modern heat pumps can reduce your electricity consumption for heating by 75%, per reports by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest act by Congress to combat rising global temperatures. Under the IRA, you can qualify for major tax credits and rebates after making eco-friendly updates to your home. American households may be eligible for up to $10,000 to install an energy-efficient heat pump.









Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of IRA incentives now rather than later. President-elect Trump has stated he plans on removing these subsidies. However, it would still require an act of Congress to effectively remove these tax credits.

What people are saying

Redditors continued to discuss the benefits of switching to a heat pump even in colder climates.

"I live in Massachusetts and I replaced my propane furnace with a Mitsubishi ducted heat pump earlier this year," wrote one user. "It works great."

"Amazing how they work so good once you cross the Canadian border," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.