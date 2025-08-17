Homeowner shares candid review after testing next-gen heat pump during frigid winter: 'I've had some time to feel it out'

"I can say we're very comfortable in my home."

Northerners know the sting of a cold snap — and the steep heating bills that follow. But what if there were a way to stay warm and save money, all while cutting down on pollution?

That's the kind of solution Iowa City's government showcased in a Facebook video titled, "Heat pumps reduce energy usage, saving you money!"

In the clip, climate action coordinator Sarah Gardner explains how modern heat pumps work.

"The biggest advantage of a heat pump is that they're incredibly efficient," Gardner said. "I can say we're very comfortable in my home. It works very well."

Unlike traditional furnaces or AC units, a heat pump can run in both directions — removing heat from your home in the summer and pulling it in during the winter.

Iowa resident Candida Page had her heat pump installed in March 2023 to replace a gas furnace and add central AC. After a full winter of use, she gave an honest review.

"I've had some time to feel it out," she said. Her verdict? "Great. It operated as well as our former furnace."

This kind of firsthand experience is encouraging more homeowners to make the switch. Heating and cooling make up about 43% of the average home's energy use, and high-efficiency heat pumps can lower those costs while offering both heating and cooling in one system.

They also qualify for valuable tax credits and rebates — but many of the IRA tax incentives will expire by the end of 2025 under the Big Beautiful Bill. Some appliance rebates remain in place, so acting sooner could mean thousands in savings.

Of course, finding the right system and installer can be challenging. Fortunately, tools like Mitsubishi's heat pump finder can connect you with trained professionals who can help you upgrade affordably and efficiently.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, potentially bringing energy costs down to at or near $0.

Meanwhile, upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump could save you nearly $400 per year in energy costs. Mini-split heat pumps remain popular options for those looking to upgrade.

By making home improvements like this, we can lower bills, reduce pollution, and build a cleaner, cooler future, one household at a time.

By making home improvements like this, we can lower bills, reduce pollution, and build a cleaner, cooler future, one household at a time.