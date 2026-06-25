Five years after heat dome killed 100, Oregon could revive heat pump incentives amid desperate need for cooling

A 2023 Department of Energy survey found that 58% of respondents did not have a permanent cooling system.

As Oregon braces for another season of heat, drought, and wildfire, lawmakers are again weighing heat pump incentives as a way to expand access to cooling nearly five years after the deadly 2021 Pacific Northwest heat dome.

What's happening?

According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle, lawmakers are continuing to discuss the state's ongoing shortage of cooling. In early June, they worked with affordable utilities advocates and public health officials toward solutions to avoid a repeat of the 2021 heat dome that killed more than 100 residents.

After the heat dome, state lawmakers allocated nearly $25 million to encourage homeowners and landlords to install efficient HVAC systems, including heat pumps. However, most residents can't access those incentives because the funding is running out.

Instead of generating cool air by burning fossil fuels like traditional air conditioning units, heat pumps move heat out of spaces. In turn, they are extremely efficient.

Homeowners who upgrade from a traditional system can save a significant amount on annual energy costs. If you're curious about how much you can save by upgrading to a heat pump, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare heat pump options.

In Oregon, state Rep. Pam Marsh, an Ashland Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, said she plans to convene a workgroup focused on getting cooling systems into housing, the Capital Chronicle noted.

The move comes as Oregon still faces a major cooling access problem.

A 2023 survey commissioned by the state Department of Energy found that 58% of respondents did not have a permanent cooling system. The Capital Chronicle reported that addressing that need could cost $500 million to over $1 billion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Federal census data released in May estimated that over 18% of Oregon households lacked any kind of air conditioning in 2023. Those in coastal and northeastern parts of the state were especially likely to lack access to cooling.

Extreme heat is becoming more common in places that historically did not rely on AC. Stephanie Kruse, who works as a facilities engineer for the Oregon Department of Energy, told lawmakers that "the need for cooling equipment has become more urgent," according to the Capital Chronicle.

If you're interested in a heat pump but aren't ready for a whole-home upgrade, Merino offers ultra-efficient single-room HVAC systems at a low price point. Its systems can be installed in under an hour.

What's being done?

The state wants 500,000 heat pumps installed by 2030. So far, two incentive programs have led to 4,638 installations, and officials hope that number reaches 5,000 soon.

Brian Stewart, co-founder of Electrify Now, a volunteer-run advocacy group that promotes building electrification, told the Capital Chronicle that there is a strong need for heat pump adoption and incentives as Oregon faces more extreme heat.

While heat pumps are usually a worthwhile investment because of long-term savings, the upfront cost can be prohibitive.

"This is why incentives are so important. They reduce these kinds of barriers that people see when they're trying to make decisions about what to do in their homes and enable them to get products that are going to be better for them in the long term," Stewart told the Capital Chronicle. "It's really hard to overcome 'Wow, it's thousands of dollars more up front, right?' And if someone is telling you, well, you're going to save a bunch of money in the long term, that's a hard argument when you're strapped to just make the initial payment."

If you're looking to save even more on monthly electricity bills, consider pairing a heat pump with solar panels. EnergySage offers a free solar quote comparison tool for homeowners.

The average person can get up to $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation by using its tool.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.