HVAC techs urge homeowners to upgrade their systems before energy prices soar: 'The best long-term solution for your home'

Home and building owners can drastically reduce their energy bills by switching to more cost- and energy-efficient heat pumps, as a video by The Switch is On explained.

The scoop

The Building Decarbonization Coalition teamed up with California's Electric Homes Program to deliver some insights into the myriad benefits of switching from conventional gas heating and air conditioning systems to a dual-purpose heat pump for HVAC needs.

David Hamburger, a contractor that specializes in energy-efficient upgrades for homes — including insulation, heating and cooling, and water heaters — joined The Switch is On's YouTube channel to explain the situation.

Hamburger noted that heat pumps are as much as two to three times more efficient than a gas furnace. This can help households to slash energy bills.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

"And with rising gas prices, it makes for the best long-term solution for your home," he said.

Heat pumps and heat pump water heaters can help provide efficient heating and cooling year-round, and they're safer for your home and the planet, Hamburger added.

According to the International Energy Agency, a heat pump works by extracting heat from the ground or the air and then amplifying and transferring it to where it's needed. Some models also provide space cooling, doing a similar job to air conditioners in the warmer months.

"Our customers say that they enjoy a better heating and cooling solution with heat pumps, as it's more even temperatures, it doesn't dry them out as much, and it's much quieter when it runs," Hamburger shared.

How it's helping

By effectively managing temperatures without burning dirty fuels, all-electric heat pumps can be 45% to 70% more efficient than gas-fired furnaces, as the Natural Resources Defense Council explained.

The World Economic Forum reported that gas-powered heating and cooling tech for buildings contributes around 15% of planet-warming emissions.

Typical HVAC systems are also expensive to run, making the more energy-efficient heat pump a good decision for the long term. In fact, according to the Department of Energy, households can see annual energy bills fall by as much as $300 with a heat pump.

Although the technology may have a high upfront cost, a 30% federal tax credit up to $2,000 can be accessed via the Inflation Reduction Act. However, after President Donald Trump signified an intention to repeal the IRA's benefits, you might need to act fast.

Thankfully, EnergySage has made it easier to make the switch. The company's heat pump marketplace provides advice about trusted installers and helps you find the best price.

What everyone's saying

While shifting away from dirtier gas fuels is one reason for adopting heat pump technology, they may also help those who use electric furnaces.

"Considering my 15-kilowatt electric furnace is costing me 2,600-kilowatt hours per month in the winter, HP [heat pump] is the way to go," one YouTube commenter said on another video about heat pumps.

Another self-proclaimed HVAC tech shared their two cents in the comments of a different clip: "Heat pumps have a few kinks to iron out, but so does every (sort of) new technology, and eventually they will probably be the most affordable and efficient form of heating and cooling on earth."

