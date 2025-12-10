Homeowners share genuine thoughts about high-tech HVACs after cautious shopper considers upgrade: 'You will likely save a ton'

"In your climate, a heat pump can still make sense."

A well-maintained furnace may last 15 to 20 years, but after that, it's likely time to consider replacing it in your home.

But as you look into a furnace replacement, it's often worth upgrading to a more efficient system, such as a heat pump. Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, with long-term cost savings and reduced environmental impact.

In a recent Reddit post to the r/heatpumps forum, one homeowner asked for advice on replacing a 23-year-old propane heater and a 4-year-old air-conditioning system with a heat pump.

The original poster explained that they live in eastern Ontario, where frigid temperatures, high humidity, ice storms, and power outages are common.





"Wondering your thoughts," the OP wrote.

This is an excellent question, as replacing an aging heating system and a functional cooling system with an energy-efficient heat pump would bring many benefits. Making this upgrade is among the best ways to save money on monthly utility bills and protect yourself against rising energy costs and extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the r/heatpumps subreddit is an excellent place to find firsthand advice about heat pump upgrades and learn from others' experiences.

"You will likely save a ton with a heat pump vs propane," one Reddit user commented on the post.

"Propane heat is usually more expensive than electric heat pump heat," another Redditor added.

"In your climate, a heat pump can still make sense, but you'd want a cold-climate model sized correctly," someone else advised.

