Futuristic appliance receives glowing praise after homeowner considers AC replacement: 'Our bill is 40% lower'

"If I'm going to be replacing the whole system, I'd like to future-proof as much as I can."

Replacing your home's HVAC with a new system can be an overwhelming prospect. That's likely why one Reddit user turned to r/hvacadvice when their AC and furnace started to go.

The responses they received should be beneficial for anyone in a similar predicament.

The post — titled "US-IL, is a Heat Pump worth it?" — sought some simple tips on a sustainable HVAC solution.

"Hey all. I'm looking at replacing the aging AC and Furnace in my home, and have started getting quotes from local places," the original poster wrote. "If I'm going to be replacing the whole system, I'd like to future proof as much as I can, so I've started considering an air source heat pump. I feel like it'll do a lot to reduce my energy use, but I wanted some input from people who are more familiar with the industry."



While the OP provided much to consider in their post, the general question was right in the title: Is a heat pump worth it?

Commenters largely agreed that the answer was yes.

A heat pump is a heating and cooling system that works by drawing heat energy from the air rather than burning fuel. It is highly efficient, meaning it can reduce utility bills, and it can simplify your life by consolidating your home's HVAC systems into one unit.

However, responses to this post rightfully pointed out some important considerations regarding heat pumps. For one, they tend to lose efficiency as the temperature drops, so homeowners in extremely cold areas should be cautious when choosing a heat pump system.

One commenter offered a useful tip regarding this particular consideration: "Heat pumps have gotten MUCH better. Now inverter systems from Mitsubishi run down to -22 degrees without using heat strips."

Other commenters shared some useful advice for the OP.

"40 year retired HVAC engineer here. … I'd consider air source heat pumps with gas furnaces and automatic switchover to almost be a no-brainer," one said.

"Went thru exact same scenario about 18 months ago," another added. "Friend (contractor) recommended a reputable installer. Made in US Bryant dual fuel. We were worried about moving to HP like you. Our electricity rate jumped about 33% last year, but our bill is 40% lower (replaced two ancient fridges too) than it was two years ago. The installers were experts at this setup; they did an amazing job. Cost significantly less than your quote."

"Heat pump is great - Check your utility bills, if gas is cheap use gas, if electricity is cheap use heat pump," a Redditor mentioned.

