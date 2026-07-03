UK raises heat pump grants to nearly $12,000 for England and Wales homes switching off oil

Leaflets about the scheme are expected to reach 200,000 eligible households.

An expansion of a government incentive is on the way for thousands of oil-heated homes in England and Wales, aimed at helping households switch to cleaner heating systems.

In July, qualifying households will be able to claim £9,000 (about $11,900) toward installing a heat pump, raising the subsidy to a level that could put one of the biggest home energy upgrades within reach for more people.

What happened?

Starting July 21, rural households replacing oil heating with heat pumps through the U.K.'s Boiler Upgrade Scheme will be eligible for £9,000 instead of £7,500 (about $9,930). The change amounts to a 20% increase, according to Ideal Home.

Announcing the change on June 26, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the higher payment is designed to help families leave oil and gas heating behind and reduce their exposure to future fuel-price shocks.

Heat pumps run on electricity rather than oil or gas and are generally considered more energy efficient than traditional boilers. They are already common in cold-climate countries, including Norway, Finland, and Sweden, but the upfront cost has remained a major obstacle for many households in the U.K.

Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey said, "This government is determined to bring down energy bills, but I know the war in the Middle East has hit households on heating oil especially hard."

Why does it matter?

For many homeowners, the biggest benefit is less exposure to unpredictable fuel prices. Homes heated by oil are particularly vulnerable because they are not covered by the same price-cap protections as many other energy customers, leaving households more exposed when global fuel markets fluctuate.

Heat pumps can also lower energy costs over time because they use power more efficiently than standard oil boilers. For families already under pressure from rising heating bills, that can translate into lasting monthly savings.

Replacing oil-burning heating systems with electric heat pumps can reduce planet-warming pollution and help improve local air quality by cutting reliance on dirtier fuels inside and outside the home.

Based on Boiler Upgrade Scheme statistics, heat pumps cost £12,500 (about $16,500) on average. With that kind of upfront expense, government assistance can play a major role in whether households are able to afford the switch.

What's being done?

The higher grant broadens support for electric home heating, especially for rural households that still depend on heating oil.

McCluskey said the government had "already taken action to support these households through confirming over £50 million ($66 million) in support for vulnerable customers on heating oil."

He added, "The Boiler Upgrade Scheme will help thousands of families across England and Wales switch to clean heat to protect them from volatile fossil fuels."

For many families, that extra £1,500 ($2,000) could be the deciding factor between delaying the upgrade and moving forward this summer.

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