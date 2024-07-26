Replacing this appliance could save you up to $1,000 a year

Are you ready to pump up your savings and cool down your carbon impact?

Ready to slash your energy bills and help the planet at the same time? Meet your new best friend: the heat pump.

This wonder appliance is shaking up home heating and cooling, offering a smarter way to keep comfy year-round.

What is a heat pump?

Despite its name, a heat pump is an all-in-one superstar that can both heat and cool your home. It's like having a magic wand that moves heat around instead of creating it from scratch.

Heat pumps are energy-efficient marvels that transfer heat from one place to another. In summer, they move heat from inside your home to the outside, keeping you cool. In winter, they reverse the process, extracting heat from the outdoor air (yes, even when it's cold) and bringing it inside to warm you up.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page at no cost to you.

Why are heat pumps impactful?

Heat pumps are game-changers for both your wallet and the planet. Here's the scoop:

• They're super efficient and can slash your heating bill in half. Who doesn't love saving money?

• Heat pumps are much kinder to the environment than traditional heating and cooling systems. By using less energy, they help reduce harmful carbon pollution.

• The U.S. Department of Energy is all in on heat pumps, recognizing their potential to help Americans save money while protecting the planet.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How heat pumps help with energy costs

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency while providing both heating and cooling. This translates to significant long-term savings on your energy bills.

Plus, the government is sweetening the deal with tax credits rebates and manufacturing plans to make the switch more affordable. For instance, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made it easier and cheaper than ever to get a heat pump. Homeowners can snag a $2,000 tax credit for installing a heat pump, and low-income households may qualify for rebates up to $8,000. That's some serious savings.

Organizations like EnergySage can help you find local installers and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best deal. Check out its Heat Pump Marketplace (HPM) for details.

Switching to a heat pump is a simple change that can make a big difference for both your budget and the environment. So, are you ready to pump up your savings and cool down your carbon impact? With heat pumps, you can keep your home comfy while giving your wallet and the planet a big boost.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.