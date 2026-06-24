Minnesota homeowner weighs heat pump vs. propane backup ahead of deep winter cold

"The electric resistance heater will be very expensive on those few coldest days."

For homeowners facing a Minnesota winter, choosing a heat pump can feel less like a home upgrade and more like a test of nerves. Efficiency matters, but so does knowing the house will stay warm when temperatures plunge, and roads vanish under snow.

What's happening?

In a recent Reddit discussion, the owner of a 2,400-square-foot farmhouse near Minneapolis said an HVAC technician was steering them toward a Midea unit, pointing to encouraging COP performance in subzero weather.

The original poster said the concern was resilience, not just lab performance. "My main focus is configuring a true dual-fuel setup that lets my existing propane furnace handle the heavy lifting when temperatures get truly stupid outside," the homeowner wrote.

Replies reflected a real divide. Some commenters said today's cold-climate heat pumps are capable of getting through severe winters without help, while others said a backup fuel source can still make sense for homeowners worried about outages, frozen pipes, or long waits for service in rural areas.

One commenter summed up that view clearly: "If you really want peace of mind, get a propane backup."

Why does it matter?

The exchange highlights a decision many people face when an aging furnace needs replacement: whether a cold-weather heat pump can handle the job alone or whether keeping a dual-fuel setup is the more cautious path.

For many households, the answer comes down to cost as much as comfort. One commenter warned that "The electric resistance heater will be very expensive on those few coldest days," while another pointed to a hidden expense of keeping gas service: "my fixed annual cost regardless of usage is $500 a year."

At the same time, several users said the savings from efficient electric heating can add up over the course of a full year. One wrote, "My heat pump worked fine during a cold snap we had in January of 2024. It was below 0 degrees Fahrenheit for 74 hours straight. Down to -17 degrees. No backup heat at all. Did those 3 days cost a lot? Yes. But it's only 3 days. The rest of the year it makes up for the cost. In 2025, my heat pump used $720 of electricity. Total. Less than $60 per month."

What can I do?

If you're considering making the switch, the thread suggests there may not be a one-size-fits-all answer. Local weather, outage risk, fuel prices, and your comfort level with equipment failure all matter. Dual-fuel systems can sometimes offer a middle ground on both cost and reliability.

You can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive utility costs even lower.

If you're looking to upgrade to a heat pump, EnergySage can hook you up with vetted installers. You can also lease a unit for $0-down through Palmetto's energy plan. Merino also offers HVAC systems at a lower price point that can be installed within an hour, making them affordable and convenient.

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