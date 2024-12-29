Homeowner ignites lively debate while weighing costs of ultramodern home appliance: 'I couldn't imagine life without it'

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask if a heat pump or condenser tumble dryer was more efficient after their older condenser tumble dryer kicked the bucket.

"You can only dry clothes on radiator for so long," they joked.

The forum overwhelmingly was in favor of the heat pump dryer as it would save money in energy bills over time. The trade-off is their laundry could take a little bit longer to dry.

"Living in a flat I couldn't imagine life without it," one comment said. "They really don't use that much power."

A heat pump dryer heats the air, circulates it through the drum, and then extracts the heat and recycles it. The closed-loop system ultimately uses less electricity than a traditional vented dryer. Well-known electronic and dryer brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG also manufacture heat pump dryers. LG shared on its site that "a heat pump dryer can save up to 28% in energy costs compared to a standard dryer," per Energy Star.

Switching to a heat pump dryer can also bring in some extra cash thanks to the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate brought on by the Inflation Reduction Act. Certified heat pump dryers may be eligible for a $840 rebate; if you're making multiple efficiency changes in your home, you can apply for the Home Efficiency Rebate, which provides up to $8,000 off projects.

President-elect Donald Trump has mentioned he plans to eliminate subsidies granted by the IRA, so if you're looking to make changes to your home, try to get those rebates soon.

Upgrading your home is getting easier and cheaper. Rewiring America has tools to help navigate the various tax incentives and rebates as well as find contractors to help you put in your new appliances.

As always, you have to figure out what is most efficient for your home, but if this Reddit comment says anything: "The numbers should show that the heat pump units are miles ahead and they're gentler on clothing."

