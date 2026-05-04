Virginia officials launch new HVAC incentive: 'Translates to savings of $2,900'

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the most effective ways to reduce your utility bills. For homeowners in Virginia, switching to heat pumps has just become more accessible thanks to a new citywide discount.

According to Alexandria Living Magazine, the City of Alexandria has partnered with Solar United Neighbors to offer a group-buying program for heat pumps called Switch Together.

Heat pumps operate differently from conventional HVAC units. Instead of generating heat, the high-tech units move it through compression and refrigerants, making them incredibly efficient compared to electric-resistance or gas fuel-powered systems.

Despite the serious bill-saving potential of heat pumps, the upfront investment can be a sticking point for some homeowners. Luckily, the Switch Together program is offering Alexandria homeowners up to a 15% discount on the market price for a standard heat pump installation.





"[The discount] translates to savings of $2,900," Alexandria Living Magazine observed, with the program running through to May 27.

The publication noted that there are additional benefits to ditching your outdated furnace.

"Beyond savings, switching to an electric heat pump is also good for your health and the planet," it highlighted. "Natural gas systems carry a risk of gas or carbon monoxide leaks and have been linked to asthma. Plus, switching to a heat pump can reduce your carbon footprint by about 5 metric tons annually."

According to the Department of Energy, switching from an electric-resistance unit to a heat pump can reduce your heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 75%. If you're interested in an ultra-efficient system, like those offered through Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program, you can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

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If you are not an Alexandria resident, there are still good options, as governments and companies are finding other ways to help homeowners access major discounts on heat pump upgrades. EnergyStar's rebate finder provides details about the available incentives for heat pump installations across the U.S.

Plus, companies like Palmetto are helping make energy-efficient upgrades more accessible through leasing programs that reduce upfront renovation costs for homeowners. Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leases begin as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

Or, if you're not ready to commit to a whole-home system, Merino's Mono HVAC system costs a fraction of the price and can deliver efficient heating and cooling to a single room.

To save even more on heating and cooling costs, consider pairing your energy-efficient HVAC with solar panels. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installations.

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