Engineer calls out 'uproar' over high-tech HVAC systems gaining popularity: 'It's not a thing that's in reality'

Engineer Adam Chapman, founder of Heat Geek, recently posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he addressed various publications' claims about heat pumps.

Heating costs account for a huge percentage of a typical home's energy bills. Upgrading to a heat pump is one of the best ways to save money on heating and cooling, while at the same time reducing household contributions to planet-overheating pollution.

In his video, Chapman highlights a 2023 headline that appeared in The Telegraph: "Why heat pumps will never work in Britain." According to the first line of the article, "Heat pumps are poorly suited to British homes and the Government's relentless drive to install them will cause 'uproar' across the country, energy leaders have warned." Since its publication, Chapman points out, heat pump sales have shown growth in the United Kingdom.

"The 'uproar' is the articles themselves. It's not a thing that's in reality," Chapman says. "So if there is uproar, it's only from people reading things like this, not because they've got a heat pump installed."

The Telegraph article stated that heat pumps won't work in Britain due to the region's weather. Chapman points out that because the country is surrounded by ocean waters, the local weather doesn't get too hot or too cold, and that heat pumps may actually be "more suited to UK weather and geology."

Chapman also says that problems that have arisen with heat pumps have been due in part to incorrect installation, perhaps because the UK workforce wasn't initially fully trained to handle the appliances. But more up-to-date training could be making a difference.

It can be complicated to find the right heat pump and installer. Mitsubishi can connect prospective buyers with a trusted network of trained professionals to help identify the proper heat pump and installer for homeowners' specific needs, including mini-split systems for residences without existing ductwork.

Heat pumps offer long-term savings because they can be more energy efficient than traditional heating and air conditioning units. And there can even be some additional financial benefits, like tax credits and rebates, to complement those savings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

While there are currently tax credits in the United States for upgrading to a heat pump, like many other home energy efficiency tax incentives, these credits are set to end as 2025 comes to a close. So if you're considering making the upgrade, it may be advantageous to do so sooner rather than later, even while one related federal rebate program seems set to persist.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.