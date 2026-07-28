UK couple faced £400 energy bills, then found a heat pump cost no more than a replacement boiler

"The temperature in the house is constant, which is lovely."

A U.K. couple with energy costs approaching £400 a month expected their failing gas boiler would be the next thing they'd replace. After looking closer, though, they realized they could install a heat pump for about the same upfront cost while also reducing their utility bills.

What happened?

Homeowners James and Kinga told Heat Geek (@HeatGeek) their century-old semi-detached house in Folkestone came with a heating setup that was hard to manage, expensive to run, and increasingly unreliable.

Rooms were often uncomfortably warm or cold, and the gas boiler — around 15 to 16 years old — was, as James put it, "coughing and chugging away on its last legs."

What made a heat pump seem viable was the incentives available. They said they could pair the U.K.'s £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant with a separate £2,000 bank incentive for installing a renewable system during their first year.

With that support in place, James said their out-of-pocket cost dropped to roughly £2,500 for a 12-kilowatt Vaillant air-source heat pump — an extremely competitive estimate.

"I honestly don't think we could have gotten a gas boiler put in to heat the house with the rating and output it needed for the same money," James told Heat Geek.

Why does it matter?

For many homeowners, the upfront price of a heat pump is enough to give them pause. But if a boiler is already due for replacement, incentives and thoughtful system design can bring the cost comparison much closer than people often assume.

The switch also mattered after the installation was finished.

James said that even though the home now uses electricity for both hot water and heating, it is "substantially cheaper than it was before." Kinga added, "The temperature in the house is constant, which is lovely. … It is a very, very, very low maintenance thing."

Viewers affirmed the couple's results weren't unusual.

"My costs were different but so was my situation/house," one said. "My outcome was identical, the house is more comfortable, it is cheaper to run and nothing needs adjustment."

Another shared: "We fitted an ASHP almost 4 years ago and my bill is 20-30% lower and home is warmer. Really pleased to have swapped."

What can I do?

Anyone comparing a heat pump with a replacement boiler may want to look beyond the headline equipment price. National grants, lender incentives, and local programs can all affect the calculation, and installers can evaluate what can be reused, what running costs might be, and whether insulation, double glazing, or rooftop solar could improve results.

As for James and Kinga, they said they received very different advice from installers. While one company said parts of the system would have to be replaced, Heat Geek said the existing cylinder, radiators, and pipework could stay. That ultimately had a big impact on the final bill.

"Look at the facts. See if it works for you," Kinga advised. "... At the end of the day, we are all adults, and we all need to make our decisions based on good information."

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