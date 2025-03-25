You could be eligible for up to $10,000 from the government to ditch your old HVAC

A government program could provide huge rebates to homeowners who upgrade their traditional HVAC systems to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The scoop

For those eligible, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program offers thousands of dollars to help offset the cost of switching from a traditional HVAC system to a heat pump. HEAR, a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, also offers rebates on other household appliances.

A heat pump is a more energy-efficient alternative to standard furnaces and air conditioners. It collects heat from the air or ground outside the home and concentrates it for indoor use. A heat pump can cool or heat a home. EnergySage's heat pump marketplace offers information and advice on installing one in your home.

How it's helping

Conventional air conditioning accounts for about 7% of all harmful heat-trapping emissions, and the United Nations Environment Programme projects this impact will double by 2030 and triple by 2050. The advent of artificial intelligence and the massive cooling demands of data centers will only further compound the issue in the coming years. Heat pumps offer a much more sustainable way to cool and heat buildings, but they're just one of several ways to save money and help the environment at the same time.



What everyone's saying

The program has taken some time to roll out properly, and many questions have been posted on social media. In a Reddit thread discussing the provisions, users expressed frustration at the delay but interest in taking advantage of the rebates.

"At $8,000 per heat pump, that's a huge help for such a high upfront expense," said one commenter.

Given the IRA's uncertain future under the Trump administration, it may be a case of using it or losing it.

An account posting on behalf of QuitCarbon recommended not holding off if you're considering taking the plunge: "We are advising folks against waiting beyond 2025, and it seems highly unlikely that total tax credits and rebates will be higher in 2026 than in 2025."

