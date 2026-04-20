How this silica gel packet hack can add 'years' to your tech's life

"Whether Apple likes to admit it or not, it's definitely a huge reason why they need replacing."

While many people make a reasonable effort to minimize the amount of trash they throw away by instead recycling, there are some items you just can't reuse — or are there? The online community has found unexpected uses for an incredible range of items that you would normally toss in the garbage.

Take silica gel packets, for instance. A Reddit user recently posted a tip that not only gives new life to this previously considered useless item, but also even extends the life of some of your most valuable purchases: electronics.

They posted about their idea in the r/TodayILearned subreddit.

"TIL that storing your headphones with a few silica gel packets in the case can stop moisture from slowly breaking down the ear cups, adding years to their life," they said. "Silica pulls humidity out of the air so sweat and dampness don't stay trapped inside your pads."

Normally, silica is not among the items you can recycle.

Small packets of silica beads come in a wide range of products, especially food, where they are intended to preserve freshness by absorbing any extra moisture.

The same property that makes silica packets so good at keeping your chips crunchy can protect wiring and other delicate components from moisture-based corrosion. Meanwhile, reusing them in this way means one less item in a landfill.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the possibilities.

"Especially good idea with AirPod Max, because whether Apple likes to admit it or not, it's definitely a huge reason why they need replacing," said one user.

Indeed, protecting wireless earbuds is high on the list of possible applications: They're in frequent contact with the body, so they get damp easily, and they can be expensive.

Users also pointed out that although silica eventually becomes too saturated with water to be useful, it can be reset.

"Silica can be recharged. Pop it in the oven for a bit," said another commenter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.