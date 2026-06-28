UK officials urge parents to throw away viral squishy toys emitting VOCs

"The items which have been recovered pose serious dangers to anyone using or playing with them."

Across the United Kingdom, safety officials are warning families about a social-media-fueled toy craze: brightly colored "squishy dumplings" packaged in containers styled as dim sum boxes.

But it's not the original toys that appear to be the problem. Parents have been told to get rid of counterfeit versions, particularly those that emit a strong chemical odor reminiscent of petrol.

What's happening?

Produced by RMS International, the collectibles have exploded in popularity, with children, teenagers, and young adults posting videos of themselves opening the plastic boxes in hopes of finding a rare glittery "dumpling."

The surge in demand has also prompted the marketing of imitation products, as LADbible reported.

In South Wales, Swansea Council said last month that fake dumpling squishies with a strong chemical smell should be thrown away.

Tests on counterfeit toys seized by the council detected volatile organic compounds — or VOCs — including Ethyl Benzene, Styrene, m-Xylene, p-Xylene, and o-Xylene.

The concern is not limited to South Wales.

Earlier this month, Glasgow City Council Trading Standards officers seized nearly 6,000 counterfeit toys from a warehouse over similar worries about dangerous chemical content.

Why does it matter?

This is more than a counterfeit merchandise issue — it is a public health concern.

Officials say the fake toys may be associated with nausea, headaches, skin irritation, and breathing problems while also posing a choking hazard for younger children.

Institutional responses such as Trading Standards seizures and public alerts are meant to catch problems before they spread more widely.

A strong chemical odor or the absence of basic labeling can be a sign that a toy is fake and hasn't been properly regulated.

What can I do?

Parents and caregivers are being told to inspect packaging closely before buying or keeping any squishy dumpling toys.

Legitimate RMS items should display a UKCA or CE marking, along with age guidance, safety notices, and maker information.

If those details are missing, the toy may be counterfeit and unsafe. A gasoline-like smell is another major red flag.

Authorities are already taking enforcement action through testing, seizures, and public notices.

"The items which have been recovered pose serious dangers to anyone using or playing with them," said Laura Doherty, Glasgow city councilor and city convener for Neighborhood Services and Assets, according to LADbible.

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