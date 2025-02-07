  • Home Home

Gardener shares clever hack to keep leafy greens coming back all season long: 'It's like an endless supply'

"The best way to harvest in my opinion."

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: TikTok

One gardener on TikTok showed off their favorite way to harvest leafy greens all season long. 

The scoop

Homegrown Florida (@homegrownflorida) shares tips and tricks on how to get the best garden of your life. They share everything from cooking ideas to clever ways to protect your seedlings from pests.

@homegrownflorida The cut and come again method is one of my favorite ways to harvest lettuce! 🥬 Instead of pulling up the whole plant, just snip off what you need and let the plant keep growing. It's like an endless supply of fresh greens! Have you tried this before? #GardeningHacks #LettuceHarvest #CutAndComeAgain #garden #gardening #gardentips ♬ original sound - Homegrown Florida

In one clip, they explain their preferred method for harvesting nearly any leafy green.

Their favorite method of harvest is known colloquially as "cut and come again."

"Instead of pulling up the whole plant, just snip off what you need and let the plant keep growing," they said. "It's like an endless supply of fresh greens!"

By just trimming off the outermost leaves and letting the rest of the plant continue to grow, you extend the life of the plant, and thus your yield. In the video, they explain that you can try this method on lettuce, kale, collard greens, and more.  

How it's helping

For all the work you put into your garden, tips like this help you get the most out of it. In a typical growing season, many gardeners stand to grow around $600 worth of produce. This trick may also put more money in your pocket, and you will save time by avoiding the grocery store and not having to re-sow your greens.

While many lettuces can be planted again later in the season, this tip minimizes effort and growing time. Plus, you won't have to worry so much about the state of fragile seedlings.

In addition to saving you time and money, gardening is a healthy way to spend your time. Studies have proved that folks who garden get more fiber in their diets and experience improved mental health. Not only that, but gardening offers you an opportunity to get your hands dirty and get in touch with nature on a regular basis.

The Mayo Clinic even reported, "You may burn as many calories as a workout in the gym. ... Gardening also can improve your balance, strength, and flexibility."

What people are saying

Commenters were receptive to this advice and excited to try similar methods in their own gardens.

"Yes!! The best way to harvest imo," wrote one person.

Someone else shared how they harvest their produce: "I do this for plants like cauliflower that tends to grow insane."

Another gardener simply added, "Love this."

