'Grapefruit-size hail holes': Colorado resident assess storm damage

Even when no one is physically hurt, the financial fallout can be severe.

A Colorado resident's video of a tornado gave TikTok viewers a sobering look at what severe storms can do.

The clip, filmed as the creator looked to the sky Monday, captured a funnel cloud forming or dissipating. Hail is visible and can be heard hitting objects in the vicinity. Thunder and lightning were also captured.

What happened?

Alaina (@countrygirl6901) posted the TikTok from Sterling.

"We all have hail damage," she wrote. "But everyone is OK."

Why does it matter?

Hailstorms can upend daily life in an instant, turning routine errands, commutes, and family budgets into major sources of stress.

Broken windshields, shattered home windows, dented roofs, and vehicle damage can bring steep repair bills, insurance claims, transportation problems, and days or even weeks of disruption.

Even when no one is physically hurt, the financial fallout can be severe for households already dealing with high living costs.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods, putting people at risk of injury while also destabilizing the basics communities rely on, including safe housing, reliable transportation, and economic security.

As storms intensify, they can damage hospitals, schools, roads, and power systems, threatening public health and community safety long after the clouds clear.

Scenes such as this one are also part of a bigger conversation about how communities prepare for more damaging weather events.

What are people saying?

The comments featured concern for the people affected.

"Are you OK?" one user asked, while another wrote: "Glad you're all OK. scary!"

The cost of the damage was another big theme.

"My cars aren't OK, thank you very much," one person wrote. "All three need new windows. Grapefruit-size hail holes."

Another said: "Cheyenne's car (like so many others) got totaled from the storm. RIGHT after she paid it off."

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