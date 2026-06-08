'We've somehow managed to make disposable cups even more wasteful': Hotel guest spots gym cups individually wrapped in plastic

A photo from a gym water station has revived a familiar question of modern consumption: when does convenience tip into avoidable waste?

At a Hilton in San Antonio, the gym's disposable cups were each sealed in their own plastic sleeve. That detail quickly split online viewers between people alarmed by the extra packaging and others who saw it as a sensible hygiene measure.

What happened?

The conversation took off after a photo was shared from the hotel gym in Reddit's r/anticonsumption thread with the caption "Went to get a cup of water at the gym and realised every single disposable cup is individually wrapped in plastic. Feels like we've somehow managed to make disposable cups even more wasteful. Hilton hotel, San Antonio, USA."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The image prompted two very different reactions. Some people saw an unnecessary layer of waste on top of an already single-use item, while others viewed the wrapping as a practical precaution in a hotel setting.

Why does it matter?

Single-use packaging may feel convenient in the moment, but it also creates more trash and can reflect the kind of waste-heavy systems many consumers are increasingly trying to avoid.

The tension is especially clear in places like hotels and gyms, where expectations around cleanliness remain high. Critics say adding more plastic is not always the best solution when refill stations, properly maintained reusable options, or bottle-friendly fountains could offer a less wasteful alternative without giving up convenience.

What are people saying?

The reactions were mixed, though many commenters defended the setup on hygiene grounds.

One person wrote, "At a hotel, I'd rather use an individually wrapped cup. The glasses in rooms are not cleaned properly." Another suggested the gym may simply have been using the same wrapped cups the hotel already buys for guest rooms.

Others rejected that reasoning. One commenter called it "crazy waste" and added, "A fountain would work too." Another summed up the lower-waste option in a few words: "Just bring a reusable water bottle."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.