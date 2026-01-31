Remote island resident turns heads after revealing the tech that cut their energy use in half: 'The island only has wood, propane, or electricity'

Living the island life is a dream for many people because of the tranquil beauty, connection to nature, and escape from city stress.

However, island living can also come with unique logistical challenges, like sourcing affordable, reliable power for your home.

In a Reddit post on r/heatpumps, one person shared that heat pumps are creating significant energy savings on the Gulf Islands near Victoria, British Columbia.

"The island only has wood, propane, or electricity," the OP wrote. "My friend had an electric forced air furnace. We installed two medium-efficiency mini-splits, and he now is saving around 38 kWh/day! Daily is now around 30 kWh/day."





Heat pumps are among the best ways to save money on utility costs and protect yourself from rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a helpful resource to explore your heating and cooling options while saving up to 50% on energy bills.

"I switched off the two 60A breakers that were powering the heat strips, forcing the heat pump to do all the work," one Reddit user shared about their similar experience. "My consumption dropped 55%."

"Just south of you on the peninsula," someone else commented. "Heating 1050 sq ft with 10kwh a day Senville units as well 12k and 9k."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Like the OP who helped a friend on the Canadian island, you can conserve energy and pay less for energy costs by installing an energy-efficient HVAC or heat pump.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Also, Palmetto's HVAC leases start at just $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance. When you pair solar panels with electric appliances, such as efficient HVAC systems, you can further reduce your utility costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find an affordable solar system for your home.

Meanwhile, the Palmetto Home app helps homeowners access up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by competing in challenges to reduce home energy use. You can also explore energy-efficiency-focused subreddits to learn from other homeowners' experiences and get helpful advice.

