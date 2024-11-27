Homeowner issues warning after relentless pest wreaks havoc on yard: 'They are destroying the lawn'

A disappointed homeowner posted pictures of their ravaged lawn on Reddit, lamenting how pests destroyed their green grass.

The Reddit user shared three photos of their lawn in a post to try and help other homeowners avoid this disaster and said, "Learn from my mistakes!" The three images depicted how the poster's lawn went from lush and green to brown and patchy in a mere month.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The grass killer in this scenario? Grubs. The Redditor explained that "they are destroying the lawn."

Grubs snack on most grass varieties, including warm- and cool-weather species, according to Sod Solutions. They eat the roots, killing lawns at an impressive pace, and only cause more damage when they grow into beetles. The University of New Hampshire published an article on the topic, explaining that "for many homeowners, grub control products are an important part of the annual lawn care routine."

However, harsh pesticides are not the only solution. The Reddit poster ended their caption with "looks like I'm in for a full remodel this fall." A more eco-friendly remodel may be the best choice.

As mentioned, grubs are hungry for most grass varieties, but lawn replacements like clover, creeping thyme, birdsfoot trefoil, and xeriscapes are generally resistant to these pests, per Laidback Gardener. For people who adore a green front yard, clover, birdsfoot trefoil, and creeping thyme are magnificent options. But xeriscaping — landscaping that requires little to no irrigation, per National Geographic — is likely the most effective. Even partially replacing a lawn with these alternatives can reduce the grub feasts and offer other benefits.

These lawn alternatives save money on bills and lawn care products, reduce time spent on lawn maintenance, and lower water consumption. They can also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans because pollinators protect our food supply.

Redditors left comments sympathizing with the original poster and offering advice. One said they experienced a similar infestation: "I put down Scotts GrubX. … but I can see them moving to less affected areas."

Another recommended a bio-advanced grub killer, but the original poster said they "have been trying to go all organic, they don't make an organic one." Well, what's more organic than a natural lawn or xeriscaped front yard?

