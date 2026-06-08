Gardener shows how one tomato slice can grow plenty of new tomato plants

"What once seemed unattainable is now growing in my garden."

What if starting a home garden were as simple as saving a slice of tomato from your next sandwich? A recent TikTok suggests it could be that easy.

A video from creator Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) shows viewers how a single slice from a store-bought tomato can sprout into multiple seedlings that may eventually produce plenty of fruit at home.

In the clip, Adamjan demonstrates how to place a tomato slice on potting soil, water it, add a light layer of soil, and cover the pot with plastic wrap and a rubber band.

He then leaves the pot in a sunny spot — such as a window, garden, or balcony — and later shows it filled with seedlings.

He then separates the sprouts by loosening the soil with his fingers and moving each seedling into its own pot or garden spot.

From there, he says the plants grow taller, form more leaves, and develop thicker stems before producing tomatoes.

"It's absolutely true! I have tomato plants growing in my kitchen window from shop bought tomato," one viewer wrote.

Even growing a few tomato plants at home could help reduce produce costs over time.

Homegrown tomatoes are often picked when fully ripe, which can mean better flavor than many store-bought varieties that are shipped and stocked before peak ripeness.

Spending time tending plants may support mental well-being, encourage time outdoors, and add light physical activity to everyday routines.

A sunny windowsill or balcony may be enough to get started.

Growing tomatoes at home can also make it easier to avoid unnecessary chemicals and enjoy produce straight from the plant.

To start, all you need is a tomato slice, a container with drainage, potting soil, water, and a sunny location.

Once seedlings emerge, separate them carefully and move them into larger pots or a garden bed so they have room to grow.

If space is limited, container gardening can still be a practical option. Several commenters asked about apartment setups, and tomatoes are among the most popular edible plants for patios and balconies when they get enough light.

"I did this! Before seeing this video! It's absolutely true!" one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Love your videos. What once seemed unattainable is now growing in my garden."

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