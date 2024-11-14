Gardener shares what happens when you 'neglect' herbs in your garden: 'This is amazing'

"Thank you for the insight!"

Having a thriving garden takes some work, but a gardener on social media is sharing a few simple tips that can lead to lush growth and a bumper crop of herbs.

The scoop

Organic gardener Resh Gala (@reshgala) posted a video on Instagram with her key tips to grow "the bushiest thyme ever."

In the video and caption, she explained it was important to trim away dried, brown pieces on the underside of the plant on a regular basis to help encourage new growth. She also advised not to overwater the plant, noting that "the more you neglect the plant, the better it will grow."

And the last key was to "harvest as often as possible" by simply grabbing a handful of bunches and trimming them away.

How it's helping

Gala's guidance demonstrates how easy it can be to grow some of your own produce, which is itself a great money-saving hack. According to CNET, growing herbs is relatively easy and a great option for beginner gardeners, especially because they can often be grown indoors or outside.

And by growing your own herbs or other produce, you can save on trips to the grocery store, which helps reduce pollution from getting there, as well as food transportation.

Food & Wine also highlights that growing herbs yields a high return on investment for gardeners. Fresh herbs can also add a gourmet touch to everyday meals, in addition to a stronger flavor than anything bought at the store.

The publication recommends growing herbs that go with what you typically cook for maximum impact, and freezing or drying anything you don't use right away after harvesting.

Gardening offers tangible benefits for humans and the environment too. Working with plants and the soil can reduce stress and anxiety and doubles as exercise, per The Mayo Clinic. Biodiverse plants help pollinators like birds, bees, and other insects, which ensure the life cycles of the plants, fruits, and vegetables continue.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved Gala's tips, with one person writing, "This is amazing. It's my fav herb."

"Beautiful, thank you for the insight!" another person wrote.

One person wrote they had trouble keeping up with their herbs and was planning on sharing their abundance with friends.

