Gardener shares ancient techniques to grow plants in bitter winter temperatures: 'We have lost our ways'

Many people are devoted to growing their own food in home gardens. But in the winter, decreased sunlight and frigid temperatures make growing nutritious greens challenging.

Luckily, TikToker Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) recently shared a few ancient techniques for growing plants in bitter winter temperatures. And you don't need a greenhouse to do it.

The scoop

"So you too, if you're so inclined, can grow greens all winter long without a greenhouse, heating, or artificial lighting."

The first method Mike suggests is a process called cellar forcing.

Most gardeners regard dandelions as an annoyance that ruins their lawns. But dandelions can actually be quite useful in growing greens in the winter because they tend to store a lot of energy in their roots.

You can simply dig up the roots, put them in a bucket filled with sand, and place the bucket in a warm, dark basement. Greens will quickly grow.

But don't be alarmed if they aren't exactly green. The lack of sunlight prevents photosynthesis from occurring, which means the "greens" won't get any chlorophyll, the pigment that gives traditionally-grown greens their color.

Another way to grow your own greens in the winter is to keep wintercress in bowls of water on your windowsill.

And finally, there is the technique of sprouting, which can produce a variety of greens, including dame's rocket, peas, and even clovers.

How it's working

These simple hacks are great for a multitude of reasons, including your wallet. As Mike points out in the video, Belgian endive can sell for $5 a bag at Trader Joe's, or you can grow them in your basement for free.

Plus, the act of gardening itself comes with significant benefits. Scientists have found that people who grow their own food tend to be both physically and mentally healthier.

This is also a great way to be in control of your own food source. Mike mentions in his popular TikTok video that microplastic and phthalate contamination is rampant in our grown food, particularly in greens. The problem is getting so bad that microplastics have even been found in human organs. Growing your own food using his tips will help alleviate at least some of that contamination.

What people are saying

People seemed quite intrigued by these helpful tips.

"You are a wealth of information that I have heard nowhere else! Thank you!" one user enthused.

Others had a more philosophical takeaway from the tips.

"We have lost our ways thanks to consumerism," wrote another.

Ultimately, growing your own greens in winter is not that hard to do. As Mike reminded everyone in closing, "All you need is some weeds and a shovel and a warm, dark closet some place to grow them in."

