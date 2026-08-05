Gardener trials 20-plus tomato varieties each season, and names their single must-grow pick

"They're huge and mostly flesh inside with skin thick enough to peel them without needing to use hot water."

When seed catalogs and nursery shelves are full of options, it can feel overwhelming to choose what you want in your garden. That's where advice can come in handy.

A TikTok creator shared the kind of practical guidance home gardeners often look for: which plants are likely to reward the time and money spent on them and which ones may not.

What's happening?

In a TikTok video, Nettles and Petals, the grower said that after testing 20-plus tomato varieties each season, one stood out above the rest.

#tomatoplant #vegetablegarden ♬ original sound - Nettles and Petals @nettlesandpetals Must Grow Tomato Variety! 🍅👈🏻😊 Every growing season I grow 20+ varieties of tomatoes in the green house and poly tunnel, many of them trials of new varieties I've not grown before, yet even after another year of experimentation, id still say that this would be the variety I'd choose if I could only grow one! 🍅😊🌱 Costoluto Fiorentino is a large, ribbed beefsteak tomato variety, originally from the Tuscany region in Italy. 🇮🇹 It produces a really heavy crop, is good for canning and preservation and is just an all round great looking tomato with a flavour to match. 😋🍅 I grow them as annual plants, here in the UK, but I save seed from a couple of the best examples to grow the following season. And I've found that they then acclimatise to my local conditions here and grow better and more resilient each year. So what's your favourite tomato variety? Let me know in the comments and I'll add them to my list to try next year. 😊 #gardeningtips

They recommend the Costoluto Fiorentino tomato because "it produces a really heavy crop, is great for canning and preservation, and it's just an all-round great-looking tomato with the flavor to match."

They take the seeds from the best tomatoes and save them for the next season.

The discussion in the comments quickly turned into a mix of recommendations, memories, and growing advice.

One commenter strongly backed the choice, writing: "CF is the BEST tomato. I remember going back to the allotment after having my 2nd baby, and the guys had kept it watered for me for the weeks I was away, and there was this huge magical shining red crop waiting for me. It was almost better than having the baby."

Others used the post to compare favorites and ask practical questions. "My favourite is burlesque tomato! They're huge and mostly flesh inside with skin thick enough to peel them without needing to use hot water and the flavour is amazing."

Another asked, "Where would one get seeds for these?"

Why does it matter?

Growing tomatoes at home can also mean better flavor than many store-bought options, especially with varieties prized for fleshiness, sweetness, or texture that do not always hold up well during shipping. Homegrown produce can also cut down on some packaging waste and the pollution associated with transporting food over long distances.

Gardening can provide light exercise, time outdoors, and a mental-health boost from tending plants and harvesting your own food. When a productive tomato plant starts producing heavily, it can help lower the cost of salads, sandwiches, and homemade sauces.

What can I do?

Focusing on a few dependable crops instead of trying every variety at once may help. Tomatoes, herbs, peppers, and leafy greens often offer a strong payoff for the space they take, especially if you match them to your climate and growing setup.

Keeping notes on what works in your yard, raised bed, container garden, greenhouse, or balcony may also help. A top performer in one setup may struggle in another.

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