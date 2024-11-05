Gardener shares little-known produce item you can effortlessly grow at home: 'They're wonderful'

Gardens don't always have to be about fruits, veggies, and herbs — they are capable of so much more. One Instagrammer has all the details for one product in particular.

The scoop

Digital creator and homesteader Michelle Knox (@morethanfarmers) explains how easy it is to grow your own sponges.

In the video, Michelle explains that all you need are loofah seeds and a trellis. Sit back and watch your loofah plant grow.

Once they turn brown, harvest and peel them. If you're looking to end up with a flat sponge, cut the sponge in half, fold, and stitch the sides together.

It's that easy to grow your own naturally antibacterial, zero-waste sponges to use for dishes, pots, and pans — and they make great shower sponges too.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"These loofah sponges are so sturdy and soften up beautifully with hot water and soap! Once they're spent, I can compost them!" Michelle wrote in the caption.

How it's working

Growing your own sponges saves money, time, and wasted resources. They also make great gifts, and they're better for your health.

Store-bought loofahs and sponges can be full of bacteria and are typically made of plastics that can't be recycled or composted. They're intended to clean, but the reality is that they are spreading bacteria. According to Blueland, German researchers found 362 different species of bacteria in sponges, and 45 billion bacteria per square centimeter — more than a toilet.

Growing your own antibacterial sponges bypasses a lot of worry and stress about spreading germs around your home. Gardening is a phenomenal way to ensure the quality of products you're using and consuming. Not to mention, it's cheaper and helps cool our planet by reducing demand for mass-produced goods.

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Gardening and growing your own food comes with a plethora of benefits, including improved mental and physical health due to increased fiber intake and physical activity. Studies have found that people who garden are more optimistic and happier than those who don't.

What people are saying

The sponge hack was a big hit.

"You can rinse and reuse until they start to fall apart. They're WONDERFUL," one comment confirmed.

"I've wanted to grow loofah for sooooo long!!" lamented another.

"And love that I'm not contributing to plastic waste, shipping costs, etc.," wrote a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.