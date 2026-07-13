Florida lightning strike triggers boil notice for 3,500 homes ahead of another rate hike

Cars have been lining up at Cherry Lake Preparatory Academy for free supplies.

Thousands of people in Groveland, Florida, had to change how they used water this week after lightning damaged part of the city's treatment system.

Residents were left looking for safe water to drink just as another increase in local water bills approaches.

What happened?

About 3,500 homes were placed under a boil water notice after one of Groveland's water treatment plants lost power in a lightning strike and related surge, WKMG ClickOrlando reported. The station said city officials also reported that the facility's backup generator was knocked offline.

While the advisory remained in effect, the city started handing out bottled water and distributed more than 500 cases, with cars lining up at Cherry Lake Preparatory Academy for free supplies, according to WKMG ClickOrlando. The notice was lifted the next day, but many residents remained frustrated by the interruption.

The outage followed another recent concern involving the city's water. As WKMG ClickOrlando reported, several neighborhoods had complained about brown water roughly two weeks earlier after the city flushed fire hydrants.

TJ Fish, Groveland's director of transportation and public works, explained, "We took a major level of iron from the aquifer into our system, which is not toxic. It's just uncomfortable for people to see the water turn darker."

Why does it matter?

Boil water notices can disrupt cooking, cleaning, bathing, and basic hygiene, especially for older adults, families with children, and people who may not be able to leave home easily or buy extra supplies.

Groveland resident Maria Aricyn described the precautions she had to take with guests, saying, "I have company. I told them, 'No, no, no. Don't brush your teeth. You need bottled water, or you need to boil it first.'"

The water disruption is also arriving as Groveland customers prepare for another 10% rate hike in October under a multiyear plan.

Weather-related infrastructure failures can also create broader problems for public health, community safety, and local economic stability. As storms grow more intense and aging utility systems come under increasing pressure, even a single lightning strike can shake confidence in tap water, force emergency bottled-water distribution, and require people to miss work or travel elsewhere for showers and other basic needs.

What's being done?

Groveland's utility network dates back about five decades, and Fish said the rate increases are meant to support improvements to that aging system. He said, "The big increase happened two years ago, and it's 10% for three years in a row." The final increase under that plan is scheduled for next year.

According to WKMG ClickOrlando, the additional revenue is also expected to help fund a $265 million utility project that would add a new water treatment plant.

Residents said the combination of service issues and higher bills has been hard to absorb. "It's hard. I'm on one income, and I'm trying to conserve between taxes, water, and everything else," Groveland resident Beverly Kimber said.

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