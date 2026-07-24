Ohio neighbors say groundhogs 'own the neighborhood' as tunnels threaten yards and homes

"They walk down the street with you."

In Toledo's Junction neighborhood, residents say groundhog infestations have become a persistent source of damage, with burrows affecting yards, sidewalks, driveways, and areas near home foundations.

For some homeowners, the frustration is both a financial burden and a physical risk, and the responsibility to deal with it is being shifted onto residents who may be least able to manage it.

What's happening?

According to WTVG, residents in Toledo's Junction neighborhood say the groundhog problem first reported in 2023 has flared up again.

People in the area said the animals are leaving burrows in yards and driveways, digging close to houses, and showing up regularly near Bellmont and Junction.

Vance Street resident Paulette Mason-Bates said the animals have become incredibly hard to avoid. "They walk down the street with you," she told WTVG. "They run rampant around here, like they own the neighborhood."

And the issue is more than cosmetic. One woman said tunneling has caused her sidewalk to sink, and another said a hole beneath a bush is close to her home's foundation.

One resident, Mary Jones, said she tried and failed to get assistance. She told WTVG, "I called Engage Toledo and asked if there was anything they can do about the groundhogs. They said there was nothing they could do about the groundhogs because they is everywhere."

Meanwhile, city officials told WTVG that Toledo does not deal with nuisance wildlife, and city code also bars residents from hunting the animals.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources did say residents can trap groundhogs for relocation or humane euthanasia, but many people told the outlet those options are clearly not realistic.

One said to WTVG, "I can't do that. I'm 72 years old. I'm not gonna be out here trying to trap no daggone groundhogs. I'm not doing it." Another noted, "Look at the neighborhood we're in. Can we afford an exterminator? Yeah right, that's not gonna happen."

Why does it matter?

Groundhog burrows can create costly and potentially hazardous problems for homeowners. Tunnels beneath sidewalks and driveways can cause sinking and cracking, while burrows near foundations may raise concerns about structural damage, drainage issues, and future repair costs.

Groundhogs often thrive in edge habitats, like open lots, grassy patches, brushy borders, and disturbed land common in cities and neighborhoods with vacant properties.

And as development expands and habitats are fragmented or altered, wildlife often adapts to the spaces left behind.

For Junction residents, the burden does not fall evenly. Older homeowners may not be physically able to trap animals on their own, and hiring professional wildlife removal can cost hundreds of dollars.

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