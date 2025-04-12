  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of 2-year lawn project: 'It's taken a lot of work'

"We get compliments from our neighbors all the time."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user was eager to show off the work they had done on their front yard over two years. They posted a full before-and-after album to the r/NoLawns forum, and the community was blown away. 

The original poster went into detail about the work they had done. They essentially had a blank canvas to work with when they moved in in 2020. They started with a garden bed along the driveway to catch pooling water. Then they added sheet mulch to the corners of the yard, followed by a garden bed. While the photos show patches of grass, the whole area has been converted to a garden since. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"The amount of pollinators and wildlife in general the added plants have attracted to our yard has been so satisfying!" the original poster wrote in a comment. "We get compliments from our neighbors all the time, and some have even started adding garden beds to their own yards!"

That raises a key benefit of rewilded yards. By ditching grass and embracing variety, gardeners can provide a much-needed home for local pollinators. Pollinators play a crucial role in our ecosystems and food supply. The habitat can also attract all sorts of other important (and cute) wildlife to your front yard. 

Grass uses up an inordinate amount of water and would be America's largest irrigated crop based on land area. With the right spread of native species, you'll end up using a lot less water since they're acclimated to local rain patterns. All those deep and varied root systems also provide protection from flooding and erosion

"This is absolute goals. I'm so envious of your peaceful, beautiful space," one community member wrote. "Thank you so much! It's taken a lot of work, but you're right- it's super peaceful," replied the original poster. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"It [looks] just incredible! Outstanding work! Just gorgeous!" the top commenter said

If you have a lawn, what aspect of it do you value most?

The way it looks 🤩

The way my family uses it 👪

It's enjoyable to mow 😎

It's cheap to maintain 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

