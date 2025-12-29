Industry insider urges HVAC installers to help homeowners receive dwindling financial incentives: 'Of course, they want to save money'

"The last thing a contractor wants to do is promise a rebate, and all of a sudden funding drops."

A recent survey suggests that Americans are considering green home upgrades because of rising energy costs. But as federal incentives dry up, contractors may soon run into potential complications.

As reported by ACHR News, a survey conducted by AUX Air USA revealed that a majority of homeowners are motivated by financial savings when it comes to upgrading to energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Of the 600 homeowners who participated in the survey, 51% indicated that saving money was the primary reason that they would consider making their home more sustainable.

"Any time a homeowner wants to upgrade, of course, they want to save money," said Chris Hunter, principal industry advisor at ServiceTitan.





Hunter suggested that contractors should offer multiple system options to homeowners who are looking to upgrade or even completely replace their HVAC systems. Even if that means that the customers will be paying a little more upfront.

"They can't assume they just want the cheapest, and they can't assume they don't want a very eco-friendly option," Hunter said.

But with the Trump administration's move to eliminate federal incentives by the end of the year, Hunter noted that contractors may be cautious to offer something that won't be around for much longer.

"The last thing a contractor wants to do is promise a rebate, and all of a sudden funding drops," added Hunter.

