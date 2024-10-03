Neighbor shares photo of alternative, grass-free lawn complete with captivating features: 'So cool'

Moving toward having native species in your yard instead of non-native grass has a lot of benefits — for both you and the world around you.

When you love sustainable yards, it's always fun to see them when you're out and about.

One Redditor did just that, snapping a photo of a yard with a dinosaur lawn ornament. They titled their post, "I like these people and I've never even met them," and then captioned it, "Dinos are cool."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The person whose yard is featured in the original post has taken one step toward something that can do a lot to help preserve native species and aid pollinators: forgo an expansive stretch of grass. Since there's no location tag on the post, there's no way to know where it's from or if the plants in the yard are native to the local area. While it's great that they aren't using grass, they might be able to do even more.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants can lower your reliance on harmful pesticides and fertilizers, use less water (which is good for your pocketbook and for erosion), offer shelter and food for local wildlife, and promote biodiversity. Some of the supported local wildlife may be pollinators, which help preserve the food supply for everyone, according to Pollinator Partnership.

If you'd like to move toward a natural lawn, you'll need to find ground cover local to your area. The Farmer's Almanac indicates that options might include moss, mint, clover, and more. It cautions to make sure what you're planting is not invasive in your area before you do so. You may also need to modify your yard to prevent flooding once you make the switch.

Other Redditors liked the alternative lawn, too. One even suggested that the original poster show how much they like it.

"If you live around there, drop off a nice thank you card in their mailbox!" they said. "I'm sure they will appreciate it."

Some liked the dinosaur as much as the yard. "We need more dino representation," one shared.

In the end, most just agreed with the commentator who said, "So cool."

