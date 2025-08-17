  • Home Home

Woman dismayed after elderly grandfather's dispute with neighbor leads to felony charges: 'Get a lawyer'

Commenters offered advice.

by Craig Gerard
Commenters offered advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Disputes between neighbors are not uncommon. Arguments over property lines or irresponsible actions that affect the whole community can be a significant source of stress for homeowners. When those disagreements touch on climate-friendly home solutions, they can be even more frustrating.

The granddaughter of a man involved in one such dispute recently took to Reddit to ask the online community for advice.

Commenters offered advice.
Photo Credit: Reddit

On the r/treelaw subreddit, the original poster shared a picture of a small space between two wooden fences overgrown with weeds.

In the caption, the OP explained that their 82-year-old grandfather, who suffers from memory issues, is struggling with a neighbor. They wrote: "In this gap between fences lots of weeds and small trees started growing. … So he had a company come in, and they cut down 2 trees. … Cops show up and now he's facing felony charges. Supposedly these wild growing weeds cost $3500 to replace."

It is easy to find similar stories on the internet about neighbors struggling to find common ground. For instance, one Redditor said a neighbor's bamboo was overgrowing onto their property and was impossible to eradicate. Another explained how they rewilded their yard. An unhappy neighbor installed a fence and destroyed a bunch of their plants in the process.

Usually, the best way to deal with a troublesome neighbor is communication. A simple conversation can often prevent a misunderstanding from escalating into something more. Educating yourself about critical climate issues is extremely important. With knowledge comes the ability to have tough climate conversations with family and friends (or even difficult neighbors) backed by facts. And, of course, taking local action in your community will ensure that rules and regulations designed to protect the environment are passed and enforced.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

One commenter on the post offered some advice: "Get a lawyer."

Another went even further: "Have an arborist come and inspect and write a letter and explain to the court that these are invasive white mulberries that have no real value."

Should the government ban gas-powered lawn equipment?

Absolutely 💯

Not yet 🤔

Only for commercial use 🏢

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x