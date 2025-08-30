Planning on renovating your kitchen? Claim over $800 in government incentives for a next-gen stove before they expire

Despite federal cutbacks on clean energy incentives, you can still claim valuable tax credits and rebates to make sustainable updates to your kitchen.

Two options for which you can get over $800 in government rebates are an electric stove and induction cooktop.

The scoop

The Department of Energy shared details on its website about the various incentives you can claim for home upgrades. It explained how to submit IRS Form 5695 to claim a tax credit and visit the Home Energy Rebates Portal to claim a rebate.

If you upgrade to an Energy Star-certified electric stove, oven, or range, you could be eligible for a home electrification and appliance rebate of up to $840.

"An electric stove is about three times more energy efficient than a gas stove, and an induction stove is even more energy efficient," the department wrote.

You can also receive a rebate of up to $840 for upgrading to an Energy Star-certified induction cooktop.

"Induction stoves are also free of the indoor air pollutants that come from gas stoves," according to the department. "An induction cooktop heats up your cookware — and your food — more efficiently because it heats your cookware directly."

How it's helping

The department's guide to incentives for home upgrades breaks down the savings per appliance.

Many people are interested in making their homes more energy efficient to save money on utilities and generate less household pollution. But they aren't sure where to start or are concerned about upfront costs.

Incentive programs make efficient appliances affordable and accessible to more people, thereby supporting cleaner, greener communities.

For example, cost-effective induction stoves help you avoid the dangers of gas stoves while cooking faster and more precisely. If you're not interested in a kitchen remodel, you can try a portable induction cooktop for as low as $50.

Other household updates — such as weatherizing, installing solar panels, and swapping your HVAC system for a heat pump — can also benefit your wallet and the planet. EnergySage's solar quote comparison tool can help you save up to $10,000 on a system, while Mitsubishi can help you find the best local HVAC pro.

But it's crucial to begin your upgrades now. With many tax credits expiring at the end of 2025, you need to start your renovation projects as soon as possible to cash in.

What everyone's saying

Many people have taken to Reddit to discuss induction stove concerns and to ask questions about government incentives.

"The rebate can be quite good depending on your area, up to $840," one user posted. "With a quick Google search, you can get a cheap induction stove for $1,100. That's a brand new stove for $260, best-case scenario. For somebody building new or remodeling, that's a hell of a deal."

Another Redditor shared: "Induction is so great because it's fast and responsive to changes, and heat loss is minimized because only your pans get heated, rather than a hot surface or flame heating up your pan. So, when you are cooking, your kitchen does not warm up as much."

