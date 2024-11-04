You can collect $2,000 from the government to upgrade your water heater: 'One of the best energy-saving decisions you can make'

Most people don't realize that nearly 20% of their home energy costs come from their water heaters. But the good news is, not only is there a type of water heater that is more efficient, which makes it better for the planet and easier on your wallet, the government will pay you for making the switch.

The scoop

Heat pumps — which can heat and cool your home, as well as heat your water (either as a standalone system or part of a combination system) — are the newest and best way to control the temperature in your house year-round.

Instead of burning dirty gas or oil to create heat, heat pumps "use electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly. Therefore, they can be two to three times more energy efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters. To move the heat, heat pumps work like a refrigerator in reverse," the Department of Energy explains on its website.

🗣️ Should the government be paying us to upgrade our homes?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

How it's working

While switching from one type of water heater to another will undoubtedly cost you some money, the amount you'll save on energy bills, in the long run, is massive. According to one estimate, the average American household that makes the switch will save around $1,000 per year.

Even better, you can get a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 (depending on where you live) through incentives offered via the Inflation Reduction Act by transitioning to the eco-friendly option.

Plus, the technology around these devices continues to improve. Companies like Cala are combining smart tech with heat pump water heaters to help users optimize their water usage, making it even more efficient and saving customers even more money.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What people are saying

In a Reddit thread on the topic, one commenter described getting a heat pump as "One of the best energy savings decisions you can make."

"Mine saved me about $250/yr compared to gas," they added. "I forget the exact efficiency compared to electric, but the EnergyStar stickers are a good guide on a percentage basis."









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.