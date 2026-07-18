Gardeners are skipping pesticides and fighting squash bugs with soap, nematodes, and a torch

"On our farmstead, gourds aren't just pretty — they're purposeful."

Gardeners who raise gourds often end up dealing with squash bugs and beetles.

According to one homesteader, keeping those insects in check can be done without conventional pesticides, though it takes simple routines and steady attention.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, Tonya Snyder of The Wild Carrot Farmstead (@TheWildCarrotFarmstead) shared how to naturally protect gourd patches.

As Snyder put it, "On our farmstead, gourds aren't just pretty — they're purposeful."

Snyder raises them for "apothecary scoops, spoons, bowls, birdhouses, farmstand décor, and handmade projects."

Rather than turning to conventional pesticides, the farmstead uses a repeatable hands-on system. Trellising helps with airflow and makes the plants easier to manage. The pest routine includes checking leaf undersides for eggs, hand-removing bugs, using soapy water directly on pests, and applying beneficial nematodes before planting and throughout the season.

Snyder even uses a torch sometimes to quickly blast bugs and eggs.

Why does it matter?

Squash bugs and beetles can damage leaves, stress plants, and reduce harvests.

More people are turning to gardening to cut grocery costs, enjoy fresher produce, and spend more time outside. Growing food at home can also support mental and physical health by providing light exercise, relieving stress, and connecting people with the food they eat.

While the post focused on gourds, many of the same pest issues affect similar plants, making pesticide-free strategies one option for growers who want to protect their gardens without harsher chemical treatments.

What can I do?

Snyder gives the gourds compost-rich soil, good drainage, full sun, and plenty of room to spread. The farmstead also uses nasturtiums, marigolds, and radishes as companion plants to help deter pests.

The more active part of the process happens during routine checks.

In the morning, gardeners can look beneath leaves for egg clusters and remove them before they hatch. Then, spray adult bugs directly with soapy water or knock them into it. The creator also said the insects are easier to catch after watering or rain.

Beneficial nematodes can help with soil-dwelling stages, and predator insects may help keep ecosystems balanced as well.

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