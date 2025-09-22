Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video after ripping out patch of grass: 'It looks so great'

The creator went into detail about her process.

One homeowner made a dramatic change to her front yard by killing some of her grass and replacing it with an incredible bed full of flowers and fruit, which she shared in a recent TikTok video.

TikToker The Ever Hopeful Gardener (@theeverhopefulgardener) created a progress video showing the incredible difference that a mere two months made in her yard. "Goodbye grass, hello garden bed," she says in the video.

To create the bed, The Ever Hopeful Gardener used the sheet mulch method, in which she laid down a flat layer of cardboard, got it wet to help keep it in place, then added mulch on top. This kills the grass underneath and allows it to naturally decompose into fertilizer, along with the cardboard and the underlayer of wood chips.

The result is lots of nutrients for whatever plants you place in the bed, plus a thick layer of material on top that helps suppress weeds.

"It looks so great," she says in the video. "The sheet mulch has worked fantastic."

This approach has several benefits.

Reducing your lawn area is always a good move, because a grass lawn is one of the most high-maintenance, high-water options for your yard, and it gives nothing back to the environment. You'll spend tons of money and time watering, mowing, fertilizing, weeding, and performing pest control.

By contrast, alternatives like native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and even flowers and vegetable gardens are easier to care for, better for the environment, more likely to attract pollinators, and in the latter cases, they produce something delicious or beautiful for you to enjoy. Even if you only partially rewild your yard, you'll still enjoy the benefits.

In the video description, the creator went into detail about her process to help any other gardeners who wanted to follow in her footsteps.

"Save your cardboard boxes and use them to smother out the grass," she explained. "A thick layer of cardboard is best and spraying it with a hose will keep the cardboard from shifting around or flying away. I used wood chips from a recent Chip Drop, and when I wanted to plant in the bed, I either dug through the cardboard for an established plant or I placed a 3-4 inch layer of @soil3official on top of the wood chips and scattered seeds."

