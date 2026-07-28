In North Dakota, a rescue golden retriever became an Alzheimer's patient's caregiver

One night, Donna began to experience tremors from the disease.

A rescue golden retriever in North Dakota is filling a role her owners never expected.

After Donna Aho was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Skye — the family's 10-year-old dog — began watching over her in ways the family describes as both extraordinary and deeply moving.

What happened?

Skye was already closely bonded with Donna and her husband, Michael Aho, the couple told People. After Donna's diagnosis, the dog's behavior started to change.

Michael said Skye became especially alert whenever he went out, as though the dog knew Donna might need extra help. One night, Donna began to experience tremors from the disease, which prompted Skye to wake her up to make sure she was OK.

On walks, Skye now stays right with Donna and helps keep her from wandering, something the couple views as instinct rather than a trained task.

Why does it matter?

Alzheimer's affects far more than memory and can reshape daily life for entire families. Small moments — including a safe walk or a calm response in the middle of the night — can carry enormous weight.

Skye's presence has offered a sense of consistency, the couple told People. Animals can also play an important role in households facing major health challenges, providing comfort, routine, and an added layer of reassurance.

The family adopted Skye around a decade ago while volunteering with Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing golden retrievers.

What's being done?

Stories like Skye's underscore the importance of rescue groups that place animals with families. A volunteer told People that before Skye joined the Aho home, she had been rescued from a commercial breeding facility.

People who are looking to help can support local rescue groups, volunteer with adoption organizations, or donate to nonprofits that care for vulnerable animals and families alike. If you want to get more involved in your own community, you can explore ways to start taking local action.

A decade after being adopted, Skye is still bringing safety, comfort, and care to a home facing a difficult diagnosis.

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