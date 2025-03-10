Woman shares unbelievably clever gift-wrapping tip to save on gift boxes: 'What an amazing hack'

The number of gift boxes you need during the holiday season can quickly add up, but with this handy hack, you can double your gift boxes.

The scoop

A woman has shared an easy gift-wrapping hack to give you double the boxes. This hack works if you have no lids, only lids, or both, and it can provide you with gift boxes in minutes.

In the video, TikTok user ebdetails (@ebdetails) shows you how to fold the box lids or bases and cut along some of the folds to create a gift box that can be used to wrap small gifts in.

The boxes can then be covered in whatever wrapping paper or accessories you want or left as they are to create the perfect gift-wrap solution.

How it's helping

The money-saving hack can help you get more gift wrap for your money. This is great for your wallet, especially during the holiday season when the cost of gift wrap can quickly add up.

According to the American University, Americans spend a whopping $2.6 billion on gift wrap every year. Making use of hacks like these can help reduce your gift-wrapping costs, leaving you money to spend on other holiday fun or to save for other occasions.

In addition to costing a lot, gift wrap can also be really bad for the environment. As previously reported in The Cool Down, a staggering amount of gift wrap ends up in landfills each year — 2.3 million pounds, to be precise — which is absurd if you think about it, especially as it is only used to package our gifts for a short amount of time before being torn to pieces.

Hacks like this one can help reduce the amount of waste heading to landfills, which is good for the planet.

If you want to reduce your gift-wrap waste further, you could consider repurposing containers and packaging or using reusable gift-wrapping options. For example, gift bags can often be recycled and used for other present-giving. You can even use material such as scarves to wrap your gifts, and the person receiving your gift can use it or return it for use with future presents.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were delighted with this money-saving gift-wrapping hack.

"What an amazing hack! THANK YOU for sharing," one delighted commenter wrote.

Ebdetails replied: "You are so welcome! Next year you'll be ready!"

