Author sparks conversation about baffling nature of giant mansions: 'I legitimately don't know'

"You turn on the Roomba and never see it again."

A New York Times bestselling author took to Instagram to talk about the baffling nature of giant mansions — and the rooms inside.

Jason Pargin, the author of the horror novel "John Dies at the End," posted a reel in which he discussed his confusion with the needless size of massive mansions and the purpose of all the rooms inside.

"What do rich people do with all these rooms in their giant mansions?" Pargin asked. "Because a lot of times there's only like one or two people living here. I'm not even criticizing; I legitimately don't know."

He points out the Azria Estate in Los Angeles, with 17 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, and notes that the number of bathrooms makes sense, but beyond that, it's "sitting room after sitting room after sitting room."

"What do you do with 20 bedrooms?" Pargin asked. "Because I know you're not having 20 friends come and stay for the weekend."

The video asks fair questions about the functionality and practicality of massive mansions. Pargin makes the point that they frequently feature immaculately designed and furnished rooms that he believes are seldom, if ever, used in day-to-day life.

On top of that, massive homes like the ones Pargin describes are often incredibly costly to maintain and keep at a reasonable temperature. These mansions are not at all energy-efficient, as they are often situated far away from local areas and built with a significant detrimental impact on the surrounding environment.

Commenters agreed with Pargin's sentiments.

"Imagine having to walk a city block because you left your keys or your phone down the hall," one said.

Another joked: "You turn on the roomba and never see it again."

"Artifacts," said another, "And extra bedrooms. Most of their homes look like museums."

