Homeowner shocked to find dangerous problem lurking in their yard: 'I've been in my house for almost three years now'

A homeowner in Maryland recently took to Reddit with a problem straight out of a fairy tale. After three years of living in their home, they discovered their yard was more enchanted forest than a suburban retreat, with ivy-covered trees, Tarzan-style swinging vines, and an unruly wooded hillside.

Now, they're wondering: Can these trees be saved, or has the ivy already sealed their fate?

Posting in the r/Arborists subreddit, the user shared a video of their overgrown yard, where thick vines twist around tree trunks, climbing skyward in a dense, green web. "I've been in my house for almost three years now. … If I cut a foot of the vines off at the bottom of the trees to kill the ivy, what are the chances that these trees are able to continue living a long and prosperous life?" the homeowner asked.

While ivy-covered walls might look charming, the reality is far less picturesque. English ivy is an invasive species that can suffocate trees, depriving them of sunlight and weakening their structure. Over time, the extra weight of the vines can make trees more vulnerable to storms and disease. Left unchecked, ivy can turn a once-healthy landscape into a graveyard of fallen trunks and dying vegetation.

For homeowners, that means more than just an aesthetic problem — it's a financial one, too. Removing invasive plants can be costly, and if weakened trees fall, they could cause expensive property damage.

Luckily, the homeowner's trees might still have a fighting chance. "Just cut the vines at ground level and keep trimming them if they try to grow back," one Redditor advised. "The dead vines will eventually fall out of the trees on their own."

Another user warned about potential hazards: "If you have any poison ivy/oak or other poisonous vines, take extra care when cutting them and removing them. Bunch of folks on this sub have shared HORROR stories of their allergic reactions."

One commenter recommended a more thorough approach: "After vine removal, you would have to do a stump treatment with herbicide. A foliage application will kill your tree, but a direct stump treatment will not affect your tree." They also suggested consulting a certified arborist to ensure safe and effective removal.

To keep ivy and other invasive plants from taking over in the first place, some homeowners are opting for yards that incorporate native plants or are rewilding to restore natural ecosystems. Both of these options have plenty of benefits: They require less maintenance, can reduce water bills, and support better ecosystems for animals and pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

