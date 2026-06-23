German shepherd found with severe facial injuries, no food, and green water is now up for adoption

Animal abuse is increasingly being linked to later violence against humans.

A German shepherd was taken for veterinary care after deputies found it in a kennel with serious facial injuries, no food, and access only to two containers of dark green water, according to KRGV.

Now, officials are hoping for a positive resolution for Tasha as she awaits adoption at a local animal shelter, the station reported.

What happened?

Authorities in Cameron County, Texas, said that the investigation led to the arrest of a 66-year-old Harlingen man after deputies were sent to a property on Baker Potts Road over reports involving two underfed dogs and a horse.

When deputies went to the property May 21, they said they found Tasha inside a kennel with severe facial injuries, as KRGV reported.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office said investigators saw that the dogs had no food and that the only water available was in two containers that were full of dark green water, per the outlet. That led authorities to obtain a warrant to seize the animal.

Jail records cited by KRGV showed that Tasha's owner, Luis Aguilar, was arrested Saturday on an animal cruelty charge and was being held in the Cameron County Jail.

Why does it matter?

Access to clean water, food, shelter, and veterinary care are among the most basic requirements for keeping an animal safe. When those needs are ignored, animals can quickly end up in severe pain or life-threatening conditions.

Animal cruelty cases also affect more than the pets involved. They can strain veterinary clinics; animal shelters; rescue groups; and law enforcement agencies that must respond, investigate, and provide emergency care.

In turn, community resources are diverted to address harm that should never have happened in the first place. Animal abuse is also increasingly being linked to later violence against humans.

Animals that are emaciated, injured, confined without shade, or left without clean water may need urgent help, especially during hot-weather months, when neglect can become deadly.

What's being done?

The sheriff's office said Tasha was seized from the property and brought to a veterinary clinic for treatment, according to KRGV. She was moved to a local animal shelter, where she was available for adoption.

The outlet noted a bond amount for Aguilar was unavailable.

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