Georgia homeowners can no longer get stuck with HOA legal fees without notice or court approval

Legal fees can quickly inflate the cost of an HOA dispute involving late payments or alleged rule-breaking.

Georgia homeowners in HOAs now have a fighting chance against unfair penalties.

Homeowners in the state have been aided by stronger limits on when associations can tack legal costs onto a dispute.

Under a new Georgia law, an HOA cannot automatically shift attorney expenses to a homeowner. The measure adds notice rules and requires a court order before those charges can be imposed.

What's happening?

As of July 1, an HOA in Georgia must take several steps before it can recover attorney's fees: send notice by certified mail, give the homeowner 30 days to satisfy overdue dues or fines, and spell out the legal costs it is seeking, Atlanta News First reported.

These requirements come from Senate Bill 406, identified as Georgia's Property Owners' Bill of Rights Act. The law also says that in non-jury disputes over charges billed to a lot owner, a judge has to review the requested fees for reasonableness and enter an order before they can be awarded.

The law was enacted after rising frustration from homeowners statewide. In its "HOA Nightmares" reporting, Atlanta News First heard from dozens of residents who said they were accused of owing tens of thousands of dollars, sometimes in conflicts that started with small fines, such as a $50 penalty for leaving a trash bin out for more than eight hours.

Why does it matter?

Legal fees can quickly inflate the cost of an HOA dispute involving late payments or alleged rule-breaking. In many communities, associations also have the power to levy fines, record liens, and, in some cases, pursue foreclosure.

The fallout from these conflicts is not limited to billing fights. Across the country, HOAs have also drawn backlash for preventing cost-cutting, eco-friendly improvements such as rooftop solar and native-plant yards.

However, homeowners can work with HOAs to implement more sustainable policies that benefit entire neighborhoods.

What's being done?

Another set of changes is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2027. Atlanta News First reported that, starting then, Georgia HOAs will need to register with the Secretary of State's Office before they can seek fines or fees, file liens, or begin foreclosure proceedings.

The 2027 rollout will also give homeowners a formal way to file complaints. Per Atlanta News First, if a homeowner submits a complaint to the Secretary of State's Office, any effort by the HOA to collect the related fines or fees must stop while the matter is being reviewed.

The law also adds safeguards against foreclosure over relatively small amounts. It sets the trigger for foreclosure on unpaid dues at the lesser of $4,000 or 12 months of past-due regular assessments, with a $2,000 minimum, and it states that fines and fees cannot be counted toward that threshold.

After receiving a foreclosure notice, homeowners will have 60 days to repay the debt. The law also requires HOAs to apply payments in a set order, take payments in any amount, and stop using accelerated assessments against owners.

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