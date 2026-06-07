Georgia homeowner says dead pines have already hit his yard — and a property ownership mess means dozens more still stand

"They told me they legally can't come work on that property, but they can legally sell it. I just don't get it."

A homeowner in Georgia says dead pine trees from a nearby wooded area have already fallen onto his property, damaging his fence line and raising safety concerns.

According to county officials, a long-running property ownership dispute has also made the issue harder to resolve.

According to a report from the Newnan Times-Herald, Sam Black, a resident in Coweta County's Wills Run subdivision, said a dead pine tree from the wooded area behind his home fell into his backyard around Feb. 1.

Black said the tree left debris across his yard and pool area and damaged a gate near the family's swimming pool. He estimated repairs at about $350 and said he has spent much of the past two years trying to get the dead trees removed after a pine beetle infestation affected the area.

Black said dozens of dead pines are still standing.

However, county officials said the wooded buffer was originally tied to an agreement, with the expectation that a homeowners association would maintain it. But the land was never formally transferred to an HOA, and after years of unpaid taxes, the parcel was eventually placed into tax foreclosure in 2011.

In this case, the miscommunication and the absence of a functioning HOA appear to have left responsibility for the wooded area unclear.

Black said he contacted county officials after speaking with the Georgia Forestry Commission, which told him the problem could continue to spread if the dead trees were not removed.

"I'm not trying to sue the county," Black told the Newnan Times-Herald. "I want them to pay me for my fence that I replaced, and I want them to come get this tree off my property."

"The county doesn't have clear title to the property, which means there are legal limitations to what can be done with the property obtained through tax foreclosure unless and until it goes through a quiet title process," a county official said.

"They told me they legally can't come work on that property, but they can legally sell it," Black said. "I just don't get it.

As of now, the county plans to host an informational meeting with local residents to discuss future options for the parcel of land.

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