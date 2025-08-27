Government officials announce $156 million program giving homeowners free rooftop solar panels: 'This isn't just ... for big cities'

Government officials in Georgia have announced a $156 million program that provides free rooftop solar panels, making it easy for homeowners to save on energy bills.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, leaders launched a "Solar for All" program earlier this month that allows lower-income homeowners to receive free panels, including installation fees. The initiative is part of a $7 billion fund to expand solar power across the U.S.

Georgia BRIGHT is led by the nonprofit Capital Good Fund, in partnership with several cities and other nonprofits. The program is open to Georgia residents who own a home, have a roof that faces the sun, earn less than 80% of the area's median income, and are no more than 60 days behind on their mortgage.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while lowering the planet's pollution levels. If you want to install a home system, EnergySage can help you out with its free tools that provide quick solar estimates and allow you to compare quotes.

The Solar for All program expects to select around 450 homeowners to participate, and a second drawing will be held next spring. For a home that gets a lot of sun, solar panels can reduce electricity bills substantially, but they normally cost over $10,000 to install. But through BRIGHT, selected homes will receive a free system courtesy of a fully prepaid lease.

Most participants can expect to save anywhere between 50% and 70% on electricity bills with the new system. One resident said her power bill for July was under $20, which is down a whopping 86% from last year.

"I'm really excited about that because it aligns with my faith and it brings joy to my life," Christine DiFeliciantonio said.

"This isn't just a program for big cities or just people in the know," Alicia Brown, Georgia BRIGHT's director, said. "It is a program for all Georgians."

In the next several months, BRIGHT said it plans to expand the program into new areas so more Georgians can take advantage of free sun-powered energy. If you want to apply, make sure to fill out your application by Sept. 7. It's worth noting, however, that the program is at risk because the Environmental Protection Agency is attempting to take back the $7 billion that funded it, so keep tabs on this if you're planning to apply.

Whether you live in Georgia or elsewhere and can't access the program, EnergySage is a great option because it allows you to save up to $10,000 on installations. It also has a free mapping tool that shows you on a state-by-state level the average cost of a system, along with details on incentives for each state. This will help you get the best deal on a solar system available to you.

And if you're looking for advice on other home upgrades, EnergySage also has a heat pump quotes tool, which allows you to compare competitive quotes from installers, all without paying a nickel. Plus, they can help you secure government incentives for these heat pumps, too.

But if you want to cash in on federal incentives, make sure to do so soon, as Congress is eliminating solar tax credits by the end of the year.

