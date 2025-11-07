Doomsday preppers warn curious homeowner to avoid deadly appliance mistake: 'Don't gamble with your life'

Although some people might be tempted to run a generator indoors for convenience or to stay comfortable during extreme weather, it's a dangerous idea no matter how you do it.

Running a generator inside a house isn't the same as running a car in a garage, and in fact, you put yourself in extreme danger of carbon monoxide poisoning by trying it. Yet there are still common misunderstandings about how to safely use a generator, as well as reckless ideas circulating on social media.

For example, one r/preppers post outlined suggestions for running a generator indoors, including installing fans and multiple carbon monoxide alarms.

"How can someone make it safer?" the OP wondered.





Unfortunately, there truly is no safe way to run a generator in a basement like the OP was trying to do. The best way to operate a generator is to run it outside in a well-ventilated area, and at least 20 feet away from doors and windows.

If you're looking to keep the power on when the grid goes down, solar panels with backup battery storage are a far better option than a gas-powered generator. Solar panels deliver clean, non-toxic energy that won't put your health at risk.

When you pair solar panels with battery storage, you can secure power even when the sun isn't shining. With this type of setup, you'll generate less pollution from your household energy use while keeping your family safe and saving money on your monthly utility costs.

Many doomsday preppers have embraced solar panels with battery backup as a pathway to greater self-sufficiency and independence. When the power goes out, you can keep your lights and appliances on without the noise, maintenance, and toxins associated with a gas generator.

Better yet, solar systems are becoming more accessible and affordable as the technology improves.

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on a new solar installation with its free quote comparison tool, which connects you to vetted, local installers. You can also use EnergySage's mapping tool to find state-specific incentives to save even more money.

If buying solar panels isn't within your budget right now, you can lease them through Palmetto's LightReach program to avoid high, fluctuating energy prices, lock in low rates, and help the planet.

Fellow preppers on Reddit strongly discouraged the OP from using a generator inside a basement and shared their advice and warnings in the comments.

"Never do this," one Reddit user wrote. "Get a solar generator setup, and don't gamble with your life."

"Trying to account for all of these issues yourself is probably going to cost you more in time/money/effort than a commercial or battery+solar setup," another Redditor commented. "Not to mention the safety issues."

